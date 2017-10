Jason Momoa And Amber Heard I Protect My Fish Wife from Rough Seas ... In 'Aquaman'

Jason Momoa And Amber Heard Film 'Aquaman' In Australian Surf

There's no doubt Jason Momoa was born to play 'Aquaman' ... he was like a rock in the surf, making sure his fish wife played by Amber Heard didn't get swept away in between takes.

Jason and Amber filmed scenes for the upcoming blockbuster on the Gold Coast in Australia.

They've been down in Oz for months but this is the first look of them together in Aquaman's natural habitat. Jason held his ground even with out Aquaman's trident.

Aquaman vs Ocean ... 1-0.