Kobe Bryant Hits Awesome Trick Shot During Photo Shoot

Kobe Bryant Hits Awesome Trick Shot During Photo Shoot

Breaking News

Kobe Bryant went all Globetrotter during a Nike photo shoot -- hitting a sweet bounce shot while one of the models captured the whole thing on video.

Mamba was with Neymar, Winnie Harlow and mega-designer Riccardo Tisci to shoot a NikeLab X RT collection promo ... when Winnie handed him the rock.

Kobe did Kobe things ... made the shot (nothin' but net) ... and the place went crazy!

He wasn't done though ... Kobe then took a shot from wayyyy downtown (behind the HALF COURT LINE) and hit again.

He's good.