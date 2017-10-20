UFC's Tyron Woodley Demi Lovato Could Take Real MMA Fight ... No Joke!

UFC's Tyron Woodley: Demi Lovato Could Take Real MMA Fight, No Joke!

EXCLUSIVE

Demi Lovato can fight -- in fact, she's such a beast in the gym, UFC champ Tyron Woodley is convinced she could hold her own in a real MMA bout.

Lovato has been training her ass off at the Unbreakable gym in L.A. for more than a year -- and owner Jay Glazer has previously told us she WANTS to fight for real.

Well, Tyron says ... IT'S TIME!

The UFC star spelled it out on this week's "Hollywood Beatdown w/ Tyron Woodley" -- where he said he's been in the gym with Demi and saw her fighting skills first hand.

There's more ... Woodley also tells us what's REALLY going down behind the scenes with Jon Jones.