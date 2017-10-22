Ewan McGregor Split from His Wife in May, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Kissing Photos Surface

Ewan McGregor Split from Wife Co-Star Kissing Pics Surface

Ewan McGregor has reportedly been split from his wife, Eve Mavrakis, for as many as 5 months ... which became clear after he was seen sucking face with his TV co-star.

Ewan and Eve quietly separated back in May of this year, according to People ... but the news wouldn't have came out if it wasn't for pics taken of him kissing his "Fargo" co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, at a London cafe over the weekend.

Ewan and Mary Elizabeth play love interests on the show ... looks like they took the romance off-camera too.

As for the now-exes, they've been married since 1995 ... and have 4 daughters together. We reached out to Ewan for further comment ... so far, no word back.