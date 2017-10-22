Hines Ward: Ben Roethlisberger's Not Retiring Anytime Soon

EXCLUSIVE
Hines Ward is calling BS on all that Ben Roethlisberger retirement talk ... saying his old QB still has "plenty left in the tank" -- enough to win a Super Bowl.
Big Ben admitted he contemplated hangin' 'em up after the 2016 season -- but decided to come back. Then there was the "maybe I don't have it anymore" comment earlier this month.
But Ward ain't buyin' any of that retirement garbage -- telling TMZ Sports #7 is still a championship-caliber player, period.
Speaking of QB's ... we also asked Ward about Colin Kaepernick ... and he names a list of teams that could use his skills right now.