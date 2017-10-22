'Y&TR' Star Kristoff St. John Allegedly Threatened to Shoot Himself

EXCLUSIVE
'Young and The Restless' star Kristoff St. John was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun.
Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Kristoff's ex-wife, Mia, called cops Thursday evening and told them Kristoff had been sending her photos showing the soap star holding a gun to his head.
When cops arrived, they confiscated 2 guns and placed Kristoff under a 72-hour hold for mental evaluation. Sources close to Kristoff tell us the 2-year anniversary of his son Julian's suicide is fast approaching -- November 23 -- and that had him very, very upset.
Kristoff's ex set up the "El Saber es Poder" ("Knowledge is Power") Foundation to battle mental illness following Julian's death.