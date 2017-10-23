Katharine McPhee & David Foster Arm-in-Arm, Hand-to-Butt Cheek

When Katharine McPhee likes what she sees, she grabs ahold -- and what's not to like about David Foster's ass at an ATM?
The actress/singer and the legendary producer/composer were out for what looks like a date night Sunday in Brentwood. Although they've repeatedly denied dating and claimed to just be friends, all the signs are there.
- Walking arm-in-arm? Check.
- Butt grab during a cash withdrawl? Check.
- Kiss on the cheek during a cash withdrawl? Soooo check.
Just a few months ago 68-year-old Foster was all over town with Christie Brinkley.
As they say in David's biz ... the hits keep coming.