Larry King: Home Plate Tix Are $6,000? My Kids Get Nosebleeds

Larry King has made MILLIONS over the years -- but he's drawing a hard line when it comes to how much he'll shell out for World Series tickets.

Don't get it twisted, King -- a HUGE Dodgers fan -- will be sitting in his usual home plate seats for Game 1 on Tuesday. But with tix in his section running at least $6,000 each, he's sending his kids to the nosebleed section.

"My sons who usually sit behind home plate, they're gonna be up in upper left field," King told us Monday night on his way out of Craig's.

For the record, tickets in the highest part of left field are currently on sale at StubHub for $800 each -- so, it's not like Larry's skimping ... he's just being fiscally responsible ... right???