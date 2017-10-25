Ex-WWE Champ Kaitlyn Drug Addiction Made Me Wanna Die ... But I'm Better Now

Ex-WWE Champ Kaitlyn Reveals Drug & Alcohol Addiction, 'I Wanted to Die'

Former WWE superstar Kaitlyn is opening up about her battle with drug and alcohol addiction ... saying she's turned her life around after "wanting to die" at her lowest point.

Kaitlyn -- real name Celeste Bonin -- shared her story on the 1-year anniversary of checking herself in for a drug detox.

"I remember getting out of the hospital feeling like death, with a medical taper plan of meds and thinking, 'What have I done to myself?'"

"I celebrated my 30th birthday 5 days later and I remember wanting to die."

Kaitlyn says a lot of people get hooked on those detox meds ... but she instead turned to alcohol to deal with her depression and anxiety.

The former Divas champ didn't detail exactly how she overcame her addictions -- or the drug(s) she was hooked on -- but says she's been able to rebuild her life in the time since.

Kaitlyn left off with a message for anyone in her shoes -- "Never be too proud to ask for help. Be able to wake up and look at yourself in the mirror."