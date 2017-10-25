Ne-Yo's Fans Pissed He's Having Baby No. 2 With New Wife

Ne-Yo Fans Pissed He's Having Baby No. 2 After Ex Tied Her Tubes

Ne-Yo's ex-fiancee, Monyetta Shaw, is fine with him welcoming another kid with his new wife, but his fans are accusing him of hypocrisy because he allegedly pushed for his ex to tie her fallopian tubes.

The singer announced he's expecting baby #2 with wife Crystal Smith Wednesday on Instagram. Instead of the usual congratulations, people called him out on expanding his brood after allegedly telling Monyetta he didn't want to have more kids.

A little back story ... Monyetta has said in the past that she and Ne-Yo mutually agreed she'd have a tubal ligation, and he'd have a vasectomy after the birth of their second kid. She followed through, he didn't ... then called off their engagement.

One angry fan commented on Ne-Yo's announcement: "Don't get why u made ur other baby mama burn her tubes just to move on n keep having kids ... that's just plain ole mean smh nice music but an asshole in real life."

Another went after Crystal, calling her a "snobby hoodrat" and firing this warning shot: "@itscrystalsmith he will shut on you eventually like he did baby mother #1. Trust me. You just needed stabilty with a check."

As for Monyetta, she was less harsh ...