Guy Who Inspired Josh Hartnett Movie Accused of Domestic Violence

The real-life hockey player played by Josh Hartnett in the new movie "6 Below" has been hit with a restraining order by his wife after allegedly abusing her for years ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Eric LaMarque was an Olympic and pro hockey player -- who became famous for surviving alone in the wilderness during a massive winter storm. He was rescued but both of his feet were amputated as a result of his injuries. He wrote a book about the experience, called "Crystal Clear," which was later made into a movie.

But behind the scenes, LaMarque's life has been a mess -- his wife, Hope, claims he got violent during an argument on Oct. 13 ... the same day his movie was officially released.

Eric's wife claims he got so angry, he followed her to the car -- then punched the windows and pulled the mirrors. She claims it's not the first time he went nuclear -- she's called the police on Eric at least 11 times over the years for alleged domestic violence.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, the judge granted a temporary restraining order against Eric. Hope has also filed for divorce.

We reached out to Eric who denies the Oct. 13 allegations -- but admits he had anger issues in the years after the mountain incident. Eric says he loves his wife and hopes he can work things out with her.