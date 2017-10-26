TMZ

Tommy Lasorda We Shouldn't Have Lost!

10/26/2017 6:30 AM PDT

Tommy Lasorda Says Dodgers Shouldn't Have Lost Game 2

EXCLUSIVE

Tommy Lasorda bleeds Dodger blue -- and that blood was boiling after Game 2 ... telling TMZ Sports, "That's one loss we shouldn't have had!" 

After the Dodgers blew a 3-1 lead late in the game, critics were wondering if Dodgers manager Dave Roberts screwed up by pulling starting pitcher Rich Hill too early. 

We asked Lasorda what he thought -- and he deflected -- but it's clear he was unhappy his team took the L. 

By the way, Tommy's 90 years old and still fiery -- we love it -- so, we asked for some life advice. Check out what he says. 

