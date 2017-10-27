Conor McGregor's Success Crushes Kim Kardashian's, Says UFC's Tyron Woodley

EXCLUSIVE
Kim Kardashian will NEVER be able to outrun the stench of her sex tape -- despite her family signing a $150 MILLION reality deal ... so says UFC champ Tyron Woodley.
With Conor McGregor expected to make $100 mil this year -- we had to ask who's had the more impressive career ... and Woodley explained why it's CONOR all the way.
It's all part of Tyron's new show, "The Hollywood Beatdown" -- where Woodley also reveals what happened when some DUMBASS tried to fight him a house party.
ADVICE -- DON'T PICK FIGHTS WITH UFC CHAMPS!!