Michael Bisping Goes Off On Gym Fight Accuser

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Bisping just went OFF on the guy suing him over an alleged altercation at a gym back in July -- acknowledging there was an "unfortunate incident," but saying he never assaulted anyone.

Bisping appeared on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs Friday on FS1) and talked all about the lawsuit ... telling us why he thinks the accuser is lying and looking to make a quick buck.

The Count also told us about his Hollywood plans after UFC 217 -- which include TWO big blockbusters.

In fact, Bisping says he sparred with one of his famous co-stars and it seems like he put a beating on the actor!

