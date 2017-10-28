Steve Harvey's Sidekick Sued for Being Deadbeat Tenant

Steve Harvey's Sidekick Shirley Strawberry Sued for Being Deadbeat Tenant

EXCLUSIVE

Steve Harvey's right-hand woman on his morning radio show was a months-long freeloader when it came to rent and then bounced when the landlord put his foot down ... this according to a new suit.

Shirley Strawberry -- who appears with Steve on "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" -- is being sued by the homeowner's leasing agent, Pacific Shore Property Management, claiming Shirley and her hubby were deadbeat tenants.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, PSP says Shirley had a 1-year lease for $7,500 a month. Shirley paid the first month's but May's payment was 25 days late. After that Shirley paid zilch.

The homeowner tells TMZ ... Shirley made nothing but excuses about why rent was late. The owner adds sheriff's finally came to evict her in September but Shirley bounced minutes before they arrived.

Pacific Shore is suing for rent owed and late fees. We've reached out to Shirley, so far no word back.