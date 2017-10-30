Selena Gomez and The Weeknd We Felt It Coming ... That's A Breakup

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Split

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aren't gonna be getting cute together in public anymore -- 'cause they've broken up.

People reports Selena and Abel have recently split -- this after publicly dating for a little more than 10 months. We broke the story ... the couple was first seen making out in public back in January.

It's been a fun ride with these two -- we've seen them put on the ultimate PDA in just about every damn setting you could imagine ... from a Dave & Buster's date to a tour of the Galleria dell'Accademia in Italy, plus hand-holding at Coachella... and everything else in between.

As we reported ... Selena received a kidney from her BFF this summer, and The Weeknd was around to support her at the time. But it's no secret now ... Selena and Justin have been spending A LOT of time together recently, sans Abel.

Just like before ... the heart wants what it wants. Or doesn't.