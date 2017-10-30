'The Orville' Star Scott Grimes' Wife Files for Divorce

'The Orville' Star Next Voyage ... Splitsville

Actor Scott Grimes may get laughs on "The Orville," but there's nothing comedic about his wife's new project -- she's filing for divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Megan Grimes filed legal divorce docs Friday after 5 years and 10 months of marriage. She's requesting spousal support and lists the date of separation as Oct. 27 ... the same day she filed.

Scott's also the voice of Steve Smith on FOX's "American Dad" ... and he was also on "Party of Five" as well as the HBO series, "Band of Brothers."

The couple has no children together -- but Scott has 2 from a previous marriage.