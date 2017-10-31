TMZ

Astros HR Family We're Coming To L.A. For Game 6!!

10/31/2017 2:59 PM PDT

Astros Fan Who Threw Back Puig Ball Took Private Jet To Attend Game 6

The Astros fans who went viral after tossing Yasiel Puig's HR ball back on the field are takin' a freakin' private jet to L.A. ... and will be inside Dodger Stadium for tonight's W.S. game!

Vim Head -- who's wife caught Puig's 9th inning bomb, only to have it snatched by his bro -- tells TMZ Sports he was contacted by a friend with a plane who wanted to give 'em a ride to Los Angeles.

“Someone offered to fly us out in a jet. We will be in L.A. [tonight] for the game. Sitting front row, left field.”

We talked to Vim yesterday afternoon ... and he told us no one had yet offered them tix or a ride ... but if someone did, they'd be there, ready to throw back any Dodgers home run balls.

Note to LAD sluggers... avoid left field. 

