Kevin Durant Dinner Date With DeAndre Jordan After Dubs Beat Clippers

Kevin Durant & DeAndre Jordan Have Dinner Date After Warriors Blow Out Clippers

EXCLUSIVE

A blowout game ain't gonna come between Kevin Durant and DeAndre Jordan's friendship ... 'cause the 2 baller buddies grabbed dinner together after the Warriors beat up on the Clippers Monday night.

K.D. and Jordan hit up Catch LA around 11 PM after the Dubs destroyed the Clips 141-113 at Staples Center ... and Jordan was all smiles despite the loss.

Catch appears to be the go-to spot when DJ's friends are in town ... the All-Star center's also been spotted there with his pals Jimmy Butler and Russell Westbrook after games.