David Foster Tells Cancer Audience, I Make Pussy Music!!!

David Foster kept it light at a cancer fundraiser, telling the crowd his songs have a label ... "pussy music."

David was performing at the Yescarta fundraiser on the Sony lot in Culver City over the weekend, when he told the audience the label fits because his music helps produce untold numbers of babies.

He's not lying ... tracks that Foster produced or wrote include Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me," and his "Love Theme From St. Elmo's Fire."

Steven Tyler and Pia Toscano also performed, but their metaphors were all above the waist.