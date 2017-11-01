Heidi Klum East Coast Halloween Bash was a Thriller!!!

Heidi Klum Channels King of Pop at Her Halloween Party

Heidi Klum will NEVER be outdone when it comes to Halloween bashes ... to say her party was a thriller would be an understatement.

Heidi channeled the King of Pop at her 18th annual Halloween party in NYC ... nailing the werewolf in Michael Jackson's "Thriller." Heidi's known for her awesome costumes ... in the past going as a 95-year-old lady and Jessica Rabbit.

But check out the 2017 getup ... along with what Nick Cannon and Mike Myers threw on. Questlove was also there ... safe to say he hates costumes. It's written all over him.