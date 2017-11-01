Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez In Case You Had Any Doubt ...

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Bring Back the Romance

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have put the dating rumors to bed ... because they're clearly dating!

The Biebs and Selena hung out AGAIN on Wednesday morning in L.A. Sure looks like Selena has all the feels.

They also went on a bike ride and looked super cozy.

The exes reconnected over the last few weeks and have spent lots of time together ... grabbing grub, praying in church and then there are those late-night visits.

The deck is clear for Selena ... she and The Weeknd broke up several weeks ago, and it looks like Justin didn't waste any time swooping in.