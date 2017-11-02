Yasiel Puig Takes ANOTHER 'L' ... Burglarized During World Series!!

Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig Robbed by Burglars During World Series Loss

This ain't the double play Yasiel Puig needed -- while he and the Dodgers were losing Game 7 of the World Series, a burglar hit his house and made off with jewelry ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The burglar busted a window in Puig's San Fernando Valley home to get in, which set off an alarm ... according to our law enforcement sources. We're told the suspect quickly grabbed some jewelry and bolted -- but the whole caper was caught on surveillance video.

Unfortunately, Puig's a veteran of this kinda crap. We broke the the story ... back in March burglars hit him for about $500k worthy of jewelry. We're told Wednesday night's incident went down at a different house from the March one.

Another big difference ... our sources say this time the creep got very few items. It's unclear what the dollar amount is, but we're told the alarm appeared to have scared off the suspect.

Once Puig got home from the World Series loss ... he had to end his night by talking to cops investigating the burglary. The universe is freakin' cruel.