Eric Dickerson: NFL's Only League Where You're Guilty 'Til Proven Innocent

Eric Dickerson says the Ezekiel Elliott suspension proves one thing -- "The NFL is the only league where you're guilty until you prove yourself innocent."

The Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports he agrees with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones -- who thinks Zeke is getting screwed by the NFL as the result of an "overcorrection" from the Ray Rice situation.

Dickerson says it's terrible to be accused of domestic violence in the first place -- but seems to think Elliott is getting a raw deal since he was never convicted in a court of law.