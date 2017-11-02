R. Kelly Ask Me Anything, But ... Ixnay the Cult Talk

R. Kelly in No Mood to Talk Joycelyn Savage Situation

R. Kelly was Mr. Chatterbox ... until our guy wanted to know what the hell was going on at his Atlanta crib and his alleged sex cult there.

We got the singer leaving State Social House Wednesday in WeHo where he was clearly in a giving mood. First, handing out cash to a homeless guy. That got Kelly a huge hug from the guy.

Check it out ... Kelly's down for a chitchat with our guy despite his crew trying to intervene. We asked him about the kind donation and also performing at Snoop Dogg﻿'s wife's party. The buzzkill? When we asked him about the Joycelyn Savage situation.

We broke the story ... cops did a welfare check at her family's request.