Beyonce & Pharrell 'Formation' Tour Hat & Custom Kicks Up for Auction to Help Awesome Project!!!

Beyonce & Pharrell Donate Items to Help The Lung Transplant Project

EXCLUSIVE

Beyonce and Pharrell fans can geek out on some pretty cool items now up for auction ... and in the process, can help a super worthy cause.

Bey donated her iconic wide-brimmed black hat from the 'Formation' tour to help raise money for The Lung Transplant Project ... which raises awareness and money to reduce transplant waiting list times. And the Beyhive will love this -- the hat's autographed and signed "All my love."

Pre-bidding's available now at the Heritage Auctions website, and the live bidding goes down Monday. We're told the hat alone could fetch up to $2k.

Pharrell kicked it up a notch with not one but TWO adidas Originals. The first pair has the hit-making producer's John Hancock with an inspiring message. The second pair will be custom-made for the winning bidder.

Awesome!!!