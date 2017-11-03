Fetty Wap Arrested for Drunk Driving, Drag Racing

Fetty Wap Busted for Drunk Driving, Drag Racing

Fetty Wap was just arrested for drunk driving after cops saw him racing another driver at breakneck speeds ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

Fetty was driving on a highway in New York City just after 1 AM Friday when cops saw him drag racing on a highway. They say he was going north of 100 miles per hour in an 50 MPH zone as he challenged the other driver.

The rapper, who was driving a 2015 Mercedes, was pulled over and handed the officer an expired New Jersey driver's license. We're told the cop almost immediately noticed signs of intoxication.

Fetty was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. He then blew a .09 ... just above the legal limit.

He was arrested for 15 charges, including reckless endangerment, drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, unsafe lane changing, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding.

Fetty was taken to jail. We're told he'll be bailing out soon.