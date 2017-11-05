Lamar Odom Collapses at Nightclub Security Rushes to Help

Lamar Odom ﻿collapsed at his VIP booth at an L.A. nightclub early Sunday morning ... TMZ Sports has the video.

Odom was at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip when several staffers and patrons noticed the ex-NBA star collapsed to the ground around 2 AM. You can see security rush in to help and he seems to be conscious.

The person who shot the video tells TMZ Sports he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the incident.

The issue ... Odom has a serious history with substance abuse -- he almost died from a drug overdose at a brothel in 2015.

Odom has since gone to rehab and vowed to change his life -- but he's been partying a lot lately ... from strip clubs to nightclubs.

We've reached out to Odom for comment -- so far, no word back.