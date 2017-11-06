Gilbert Arenas Lonzo's Not Bad ... But Rest Of Lakers Suck

Gilbert Arenas Says Lonzo Ball Is Okay, But The Other Lakers Suck Bad

Gilbert Arenas thinks Lonzo Ball is off to a pretty decent start, but tells TMZ Sports they can't really shine in L.A. just yet BECAUSE THE REST OF HIS TEAM IS SUPER TRASH.

Here's Gil's point ... Lonzo is a passer, and in order for him to tear it up for the Purple & Gold, his teammates have to make the shots he sets them up for, something Arenas says these guys can't do.

"You try to put so much hype around a point guard but your team is bad. He can't make these players good, if they're Hondas they're Hondas. This is not fast in furious where you can put some Nitrous on Ingram and make him a better Honda."

Ouch. Arenas went on to explain that no point guards make all the greats like Shaq and Jordan who they were, and if the Lakers think Lonzo's gonna do that, they're fooling themselves.

Easy fix Magic, just go out and get the next Jordan and Shaq. Nice.