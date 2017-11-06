Michael Irvin Steve Smith Ain't Whoopin' My Ass ... It's All for TV, Baby!!

Michael Irvin says fans worried about Steve Smith beating his ass can chill -- 'cause Steve ain't actually pissed about Mike ROASTING his plaid pants on "Thursday Night Football."

"Steve's fine, man. Steve's my guy. He was just having fun," Mike told TMZ Sports.

FYI, a straight-faced Smith said he was gonna bust up Irvin the next time they cross paths ... but Mike claims they were just putting on a show for the cameras.

It's been a pretty compelling story angle on social media -- especially after Irvin made a personal video for Steve asking for forgiveness.

