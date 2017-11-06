TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Colin Kaepernick 'He's Done' ... Says Tony Gonzalez

11/6/2017 11:27 AM PST

Tony Gonzalez Says Colin Kaepernick Is 'Done' in the NFL

EXCLUSIVE

Tony Gonzalez says Colin Kaepernick doesn't have a snowball's chance in hell of making it back to the NFL -- not this season, and not ever.

"He's done," Tony told TMZ Sports. "I don't think he'll ever get a chance. Never again."'

Last week, Kaepernick's lawyer predicted the QB would get picked up ASAP -- but Gonzalez literally laughed at the idea ... saying Kaep's not "good enough for the headache."

We also asked Tony about the other NFL superstar at odds with the league -- Ezekiel Elliott -- and he told us what he thinks is gonna happen to the RB (spoiler: it ain't good news).

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web