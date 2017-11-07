Beyonce & Pharrell Raise Nearly $40k For AWESOME Project!!!

Beyonce & Pharrell Raise Nearly $40k for The Lung Transplant Project

EXCLUSIVE

Beyonce and Pharrell are a bunch of overachievers ... the items they donated for a charity auction fetched 19 TIMES MORE than anticipated.

TMZ broke the story ... Bey and P. Willy donated items auctioned off at Heritage Auctions to help raise money for The Lung Transplant Project... a non-profit that raises money and awareness to reduce transplant waiting list times.

Beyonce's "Formation" tour hat was supposed to bring between 1 and 2 G's ... but after Monday's auction closed it brought in a whopping $27,500!!!

Pharrell donated two pairs of adidas Originals ... the first pair featured the hit-making producers' John Hancock and an inspiring message, while the second pair will be custom-made for the winning bidder.

The kicks -- which were estimated to haul in about a G -- sold for $11,375. Score!!!