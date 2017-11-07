Cardi B Shows Off $500k Engagement Ring at Ace of Diamonds

EXCLUSIVE
Cardi B has a message to haters who don't believe she's really rocking a $500k ring -- just watch me shine!
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper and her fiance, Offset, hit up Ace of Diamonds in WeHo Monday night and we asked her about the Internet trolls claiming her engagement ring's fake because she hasn't been wearing it out ... and she had the best possible response.
She wasn't the only one blinging ... Quavo was also there with a record-setting piece around his neck. Inside the club, the soon-to-be-wedded couple showed some PDA ... with diamonds still shining.