Chad Johnson Says NFL Comeback Talk Was a Joke: 'I'd Embarrass Myself'

Chad Johnson is sticking a fork in his NFL comeback ... telling TMZ Sports IT AIN'T HAPPENIN' ... 'cause he says his body's "too f**ked up" to play anymore.

The 39-year-old tweeted the N.Y. Giants for a tryout earlier this season after Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall went down with season-ending injuries.

And after the way he balled out with legit NFL superstars during off-season training sessions, it seemed Ocho was serious about one last hurrah with the pros.

So, when we saw Chad on his way out of the Apple Store in L.A., we asked him straight-up how the comeback was coming along.

Spoiler: It's not.

