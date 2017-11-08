Dana White: Conor McGregor Vs. GSP? ... 'Never Say Never'

Another super fight for Conor McGregor??? Dana White says he won't rule out a throwdown with Georges St. Pierre.

Look, it ain't happening anytime soon ... White says he's got specific opponents in mind for Conor and GSP to fight next before they would meet up in the octagon.

But when it comes to Conor vs. GSP -- "Listen, I'll never say never but [GSP] weighs 185 and Conor weighs 155."

However White says he's convinced Conor would take that fight ... or ANY fight.

But for now, White says ...he's trying to lock up Conor vs. Tony Ferguson for UFC 219 on Dec. 30 -- but Conor's massive asking price seems to be holding up the deal.

As for GSP, White says he's eyeing Robert Whittaker.