Joan Collins Says She was Constantly Sexually Harassed in Hollywood

Joan Collins has seen it all and says she's been a repeated victim of sexual harassment over the years, and she names the worst offender.

The 84-year-old went to dinner Tuesday night at Craig's in WeHo, and told our photog it's a mistake to only focus on Hollywood, because sexual harassment is rampant everywhere ... especially in the fashion industry and politics.

Joan says the men who came on to her never got their way, but she doesn't say how she fended them off.

As for the worst offender ... it's a movie titan who once ran 20th Century Fox.