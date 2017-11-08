Kanye West Tells Landscaping Team, Get it Done!!!

Kanye West is leaving no stone unturned -- literally -- on the construction site of his new Hidden Hills home, and he's apparently working at breakneck speed to get it finished so he and his family will have a place to live.
TMZ broke the story ... Kanye and Kim sold their Bel-Air home late last week for $17.8 million. That's a good thing for them, but the bad part is that they now need to move into their Hidden Hills home that has been under construction for years and is still not completed.
We're told the inside is in move-in condition, but the grounds are another story. Landscaping is a big part of an estate and it's also a safety issue for their 3 kids. The landscaping is far from finished and Kanye is now leading the charge to get it done ... STAT.
We're told the fam plans to move in soon.