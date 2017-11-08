LiAngelo Ball Released from Jail in China ... Confined to Team Hotel

LiAngelo Ball Released from Jail in China, Confined to Team Hotel

Breaking News

LiAngelo Ball -- and his 2 UCLA basketball teammates -- have been released from jail in China after being arrested for shoplifting ... but they're NOT allowed to leave the team hotel.

Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill were released on bail early Wednesday morning, according to ESPN's Arash Markazi, who is covering the team in China.

The 3 college hoops players are accused of stealing from a Louis Vuitton store next to the team hotel in Hangzhou just days before UCLA is scheduled to play Georgia Tech in Shanghai on Friday.

Per the terms of their bail, all 3 players have been ordered to stay at the team hotel in Hangzhou until the case has been adjudicated -- which could take days, weeks or months, according to Markazi.

As for LiAngelo's father, LaVar Ball told Markazi he's not worried -- "He'll be fine. Everybody's making it a big deal. It ain't a big deal."