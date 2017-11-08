'Little Women: Atlanta' Melissa Busted for DUI in Fatal Crash

Melissa from 'Little Women: Atlanta' Arrested for DUI After Deadly Car Crash

EXCLUSIVE

Melissa Hancock -- who's been featured on "Little Women: Atlanta" -- was allegedly driving the car that killed a man in a head-on crash and she's been arrested for DUI.

Virginia State Police say Hancock collided head-on with a 29-year-old male driver Saturday morning while going the wrong way on a one-way street. Cops were called to the scene after 2 AM and arrested Hancock. The man died later at the hospital.

Hancock's been charged with DUI/maiming and driving the wrong way. She's reportedly being held without bail in a Virginia Beach jail.