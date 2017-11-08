Terry Crews I'm Going after Hollywood Agent on All Fronts For Alleged Sexual Assault

Terry Crews Says He's Going after Hollywood Agent on All Fronts for Alleged Sexual Assault

EXCLUSIVE

Terry Crews walked out of LAPD's Hollywood Division with resolve to go after a powerful Hollywood agent for sexual assault.

Crews told our photog he plans to file a civil lawsuit as well as pursue criminal charges.

Sources tell TMZ the person Crews named on the police report is Adam Venit, who heads up the motion picture group at William Morris Endeavor. Venit has been placed on leave while WME investigates.

Crews says the agent groped him last year at a Hollywood function. There are reports Venit was "wedgie-ing" people at the party as a prank.

We reached out to Venit's rep ... they had no comment.