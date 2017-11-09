Jim Brown The Browns Will Win This Season!!

Jim Brown: The Browns Will Win a Game This Season

Jim Brown ain't ready to give up on the Cleveland Browns just yet ... 'cause the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports he "absolutely" believes the Brownies can get at least one win this season.

We spoke with the Hall of Famer outside Il Pastaio in Bev. Hills about the 0-8 Browns ... and while it might seem impossible to Cleveland fans, J.B. has faith the team will turn things around.

While Brown didn't have much to say about the team fumbling on the potential A.J. McCarron trade ... he assured us "the Browns are doing the best they can."

Then again ... Brown is a special advisor to the team, so he kinda has to say that.