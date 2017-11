Nicki Minaj's Brother Guilty in Child Rape Trial

Nicki Minaj's brother was just found guilty in his child rape trial ... a case that lasted nearly 3 weeks.

The verdict for Jelani Maraj came in Thursday in Long Island ... he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He faces 25 years to life in prison. He'll be sentenced on December 14.

TMZ broke the story -- Minaj never testified during the trial -- despite claims she would by her brother's defense team.