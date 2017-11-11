Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Jets Is 'Free Win' For NY, Says Rapper Joell Ortiz

Rapper Joell Ortiz Jameis Out, Fitz In?? 'Free Win' for the Jets!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Slaughterhouse rapper Joell Ortiz thinks Ryan Fitzpatrick sucks sooo bad, when we told him Fitz was getting the start vs. his Jets this Sunday, this was his reaction ...

"I WILL TAKE THE FREE WIN!!!"

Joell tells TMZ Sports he didn't even like Fitz when he was low-key ballin' for NY ... so he can't wait to watch the destruction, now that a Jameis Winston injury is forcing the QB under center for the Bucs.

But that ain't all -- J.O. and his bro really know the NFL ... and bust out some hilarious real talk on Colin Kaepernick, the Patriots and more.