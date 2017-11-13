Rob Gronkowski Would Be The Perfect Porn Star, Says Actual Porn Star

EXCLUSIVE
Good news Gronk, the star of such classics as "Dynamic Booty 5" and "Bubble Butt Bonanza" says you have a future in the skin biz ... and she's being totally serious.
TMZ Sports talked to Richelle Ryan -- star on over 200 adult movies -- who happens to be a hardcore football fan ... in addition to the other hardcore stuff she's into.
So, naturally, we asked which NFL player would make the best horizontal All-Pro -- and that's when she gave Rob G the XXX stamp of approval.
Don't rule it out Gronk, when the star of "Baby Got Boobs 8" gives you career advice you take it ...