'SNL' Star Leslie Jones Gets Hilarious Shoe Proposal from Dwyane Wade

Leslie Jones REALLY likes Dwyane Wade -- or maybe she's just an undercover sneakerhead??
Probably both -- 'cause check out the 'SNL' star fangirling out like a teeny bopper at a Britney concert when D-Wade hooks her up with his game-worn shoes ... after his Cavs took the Knicks' souls Monday night at MSG.
Wade gets down on a knee for the proposal ... and Leslie LOSES IT.
"It's my shoooeees! I get my shoooeees!"
"Will you accept my shoes?"
"YES!"
FYI, Leslie gave away 1 of Wade's Li-Ning kicks -- but NO WAY she was saying bye to both.