Former Faith No More Singer Died Of Suspected Heroin Overdose

Former Faith No More Singer Heroin Overdose Suspected In Death

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Faith No More singer Chuck Mosley died of a heroine overdose -- at least that's what cops suspect after finding syringes next to his body, TMZ has learned.

Mosley's body was found last Thursday by a friend and his longtime partner, Pip Logan, in their Cleveland home. Logan told cops she last saw Chuck earlier that day around 11 AM. She and the friend returned just before 8 PM to find Mosley's lifeless body on the living room floor.

Cleveland police say they found two syringes, a baggie and a spoon with residue by Chuck's body. The singer's family described his death as being “due to the disease of addiction.”

It''ll take weeks before the Medical Examiner's office gets toxicology results. Mosley played with the funk-metal band in the '80s, after replacing Courtney Love.

He was 57.