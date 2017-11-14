Torrie Wilson 'Ronda Rousey Is a Badass' ... Would Dominate WWE

Torrie Wilson: 'Ronda Rousey Is a Badass,' Would Dominate WWE

Ronda Rousey would be a "force to be reckoned with" in the WWE and Vince McMahon needs to sign her ASAP ... so says wrestling legend Torrie Wilson.

There have been rumblings that Rousey could join WWE soon (though it hasn't happened yet) and Wilson says it's the ultimate no-brainer.

"She's a badass," Wilson told TMZ Sports outside of Catch LA ... right before listing off several legit reasons why she would be an instant superstar in the squared circle.

