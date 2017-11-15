Jean-Claude Van Damme Schools UFC Stars ... In Fighting Class

Jean-Claude Van Damme put his money where his mouth is ... when he showed up to one of the top MMA training centers in the world and led a kicking workshop in front of 2 UFC superstars!!!

UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber and Cody Garbrandt were both on hand at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento on Tuesday night ... where JCVD did his sensei thing.

Jean-Claude has long talked about how he can make MMA fighters better -- and even gave TMZ Sports a tutorial in a gym parking lot back in 2016.

Well, the guys at T.A.M. were paying attention and invited him over to teach class -- and from the looks of it, the students loved it!

JCVD's 57 years old ... too late to take a fight????