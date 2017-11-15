R. Kelly Accuses Autistic Fan of 'Smoking Percocet'

EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly bullied an autistic fan into singing one of his songs, then ridiculed him and accused him of being high on Percocet -- now the singer might have a lawsuit on his hands.

Lenny Felix was out in Hollywood when he ran into Kelly outside a nightclub. You can tell from a video Kelly shot and posted, the 27-year-old fan was star struck. The singer and his crew responded by baiting Lenny into singing, "I Believe I Can Fly."

Instead of showing warmth or appreciation, Kelly looked into the camera and mockingly sang, "I believe that you high ... smoking on that Percocet."

Kelly's pals burst into laughter, but Lenny's family was shocked and feel he was victimized. They tell us Lenny's reaction to the clip was, "I don't want him to think I'm dumb. Do you think he was making fun of me?"

His mom is heartbroken, and says the family has met with an attorney. You'll recall ... 50 Cent, Shaquille O'Neal and Waka Flaka have been sued after mocking fans with disabilities.

We've reached out to R. Kelly, so far no word back.