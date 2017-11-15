XXXTentacion Apologizes to Migos After Blaming Them for Attack

XXXTentacion Sorry, Migos ... Turns Out You Didn't Jump Me!

XXXTentacion posted surveillance video of the alleged Migos jumping, and immediately had to apologize to them ... 'cause it turns out it wasn't them who attacked him.

X posted the security footage Tuesday, as well as a pic of the 2 guys who actually appeared to jump him. Neither of the guys are Migos members.

As we reported, X initially thought one of the attackers was Takeoff, and blasted him on social media. He also posted a pic of Offset's fiancee, Cardi B.

For the record, the 2 alleged assailants were rockin' "Migo Gang" pendants -- but it's unclear if they have any real connection with the rappers.

X said to Takeoff, in an IG comment, ''From the Bottom of my heart I apologize to you, you only caught in the cross fire of your blood line, blessings."